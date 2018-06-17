Acoustic Conversations: David Strickland and DJ K-Cut

David Strickland, sound engineer and producer, who has worked with Redman, Drake, and Kardinal Offishall in conversation with DJ K-Cut of Main Source whose production credits include Queen Latifah, Ice-T, Madonna, and more. These artists will explore aspects of hip hop production. Their knowledge of the early 90s hip-hop scene in Toronto and New York will be discussed with live demonstrations. 2 pm. $39, stu $20.