Alice Sheppard Dance Performance

In support of jes sachse's I wanna dance with some body plaza installation, British-born dancer Alice Sheppard will collaborate with sachse. Sheppard creates movements that challenge conventional understandings of disabled and dancing bodies. Engaging with the site as both chair and non-chair users respectively. Jul 5 at 6:30 pm. Free. Pre-register.
