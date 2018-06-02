All Ladies Craft Beer Festival!

The Society of Beer Drinking Ladies presents Canada's BIGGEST All Ladies Beer Festival! 19 craft breweries, local cider, 4 lady-owned food vendors, artisan market + lots more! Tickets include your sample glass, 4 drink tokens and an awesome 'Morning After' gift bag on your way out. Our events are for women & those who identify. We’re a safe, inclusive and welcoming space for the LGBTQ community.

June 2 from 6-11 pm. $35. sobdlbeerfest.eventbrite.com