Alter Ego: Comics and Canadian Identity

Scott Pilgrim, Captain Canuck, Nelvana, and Kagagi are just a few of the Canadian comic book heroes you can explore at the free Alter Ego exhibit. See some biographical and realist comic creators, and learn about the talented Canadians behind many popular superheroes, like pioneering Superman artist Joe Shuster. May 12-Jul 29.

orontopubliclibrary.ca/programs-and-classes/exhibits/alter-ego.jsp