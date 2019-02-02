Alzheimer Walk For Memories

On February 2, 2019, the Alzheimer Society of Toronto hosts the 29th annual fundraising event, a family-friendly 2km walk through the PATH. Arrive 8:30 am, walk start 9:15 am. No registration fee, we encourage each participant to raise a suggested minimum of $100 in pledges.

This signature event helps support people living with dementia, their caregivers and families by funding programs and services as well as funding research to find a cure.