Amazing Animal Adaptations
High Park Nature Centre 375 Colborne Lodge, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2Z3
Family Nature Walk: Join us to learn amazing physical and behavioural adaptations of some of High Park's resident animals. We'll also teach you tracking skills so you can search for animal evidence and hopefully spot some of these amazing creatures. 1:30 pm. Free, $2-$5 suggested donation.
All Ages, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor, Under $10
