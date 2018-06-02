Amici's Canoe Heads For Kids

to Google Calendar - Amici's Canoe Heads For Kids - 2018-06-02 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Amici's Canoe Heads For Kids - 2018-06-02 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Amici's Canoe Heads For Kids - 2018-06-02 12:00:00 iCalendar - Amici's Canoe Heads For Kids - 2018-06-02 12:00:00

Harbourfront Canoe and Kayak Centre 283A Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario

The 13th annual Amici’s Canoe Heads for Kids will see 150 former campers take over Toronto’s waterfront by strapping canoes to their backs for a 15-km urban canoe trip to send kids from low-income families to camp. Noon-4:30 pm. Free.

The route is 7.5km of portaging and 7.5km of paddling. The portage begins at Harbourfront Canoe and Kayak Centre (283 Queens Quay West) and continues west along the Martin Goodman Trail to Sir Casimir Gzowski Park (1751 Lakeshore Blvd West).

 Amici’s Canoe Heads for Kids aims to raise $170,000 this year to reach an overall amount of $1-million raised since the first trek in 2006.

Info
Harbourfront Canoe and Kayak Centre 283A Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events
Benefits
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Amici's Canoe Heads For Kids - 2018-06-02 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Amici's Canoe Heads For Kids - 2018-06-02 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Amici's Canoe Heads For Kids - 2018-06-02 12:00:00 iCalendar - Amici's Canoe Heads For Kids - 2018-06-02 12:00:00