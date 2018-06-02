The 13th annual Amici’s Canoe Heads for Kids will see 150 former campers take over Toronto’s waterfront by strapping canoes to their backs for a 15-km urban canoe trip to send kids from low-income families to camp. Noon-4:30 pm. Free.

The route is 7.5km of portaging and 7.5km of paddling. The portage begins at Harbourfront Canoe and Kayak Centre (283 Queens Quay West) and continues west along the Martin Goodman Trail to Sir Casimir Gzowski Park (1751 Lakeshore Blvd West).

Amici’s Canoe Heads for Kids aims to raise $170,000 this year to reach an overall amount of $1-million raised since the first trek in 2006.