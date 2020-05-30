Amici's Canoe Heads For Kids

Complete 15 fun camp-related activities at home or complete your own 15 km trek of running, walking, canoeing or kayaking to send kids from low-income families to camp. Pledges and donations accepted. 10 am. Pre-register -

secure.e2rm.com/regV2/regV2.aspx?EventID=302320&langpref=en-CA&flow=join

Amici Camping Charity fosters personal growth and lifelong skills in children with financial need through multi-year access to the unique environment of camp.