Apart. Estonians At Home And Abroad

Tartu College/VEMU 310 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1W4

Rakvere Theatre presents an Estonian play by Liisi Rohumäe.

A journalist and a politician are trapped in a building. Both are hiding something. They are surrounded by boxes loaded with stories of the diaspora - letters, interviews, audio-tapes. Estonian w/ English translation. 

Sep 20-21, Thu 2:30 pm, Fri 7:30 pm. $20, stu $10. Tickets on sale at Tartu College and www.vemu.ca

Info
Tartu College/VEMU 310 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1W4
Stage
Theatre
416-925-9405
