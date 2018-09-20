Apart. Estonians At Home And Abroad

Rakvere Theatre presents an Estonian play by Liisi Rohumäe.

A journalist and a politician are trapped in a building. Both are hiding something. They are surrounded by boxes loaded with stories of the diaspora - letters, interviews, audio-tapes. Estonian w/ English translation.

Sep 20-21, Thu 2:30 pm, Fri 7:30 pm. $20, stu $10. Tickets on sale at Tartu College and www.vemu.ca