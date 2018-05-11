Art Of The Game: Ukiyo-e Heroes

Japan Foundation 2 Bloor E, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1R1

Screening of the 2017 documentary by Toru Tokikawa.  A journey of discovery into how a Canadian craftsman and an American designer with a father-and-son generation gap collaborate to revive the ancient Japanese woodcut (Ukiyo-e) using pop-culture icons: Super Mario and Pokémon, and now Shadow of the Colossus. 6:30 pm. Free (RSVP required).

Info
Free
Film
416-966-1600
