Art Of The Game: Ukiyo-e Heroes
Japan Foundation 2 Bloor E, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1R1
Screening of the 2017 documentary by Toru Tokikawa. A journey of discovery into how a Canadian craftsman and an American designer with a father-and-son generation gap collaborate to revive the ancient Japanese woodcut (Ukiyo-e) using pop-culture icons: Super Mario and Pokémon, and now Shadow of the Colossus. 6:30 pm. Free (RSVP required).
Free
Film