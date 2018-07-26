Robin Stevenson
Jones Library 118 Jones, Toronto, Ontario
For kids who love to write...and for kids who think they might want to, but don't know where to begin! In this hands-on workshop, Silver Birch Award winner Robin Stevenson will give you a peek behind the scenes at her writing process and inspire you to write your own stories. 2 pm. Free. Recommended for ages 9-12.
Space is limited. Registration is required. Call 416-393-7715.
Info
All Ages, Free
Books