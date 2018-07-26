For kids who love to write...and for kids who think they might want to, but don't know where to begin! In this hands-on workshop, Silver Birch Award winner Robin Stevenson will give you a peek behind the scenes at her writing process and inspire you to write your own stories. 2 pm. Free. Recommended for ages 9-12.

Space is limited. Registration is required. Call 416-393-7715.

