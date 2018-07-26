Robin Stevenson

Jones Library 118 Jones, Toronto, Ontario

For kids who love to write...and for kids who think they might want to, but don't know where to begin! In this hands-on workshop, Silver Birch Award winner Robin Stevenson will give you a peek behind the scenes at her writing process and inspire you to write your own stories. 2 pm. Free. Recommended for ages 9-12.

Space is limited. Registration is required. Call 416-393-7715.

