Autumn's Maker Market
Withrow Park Farmers’ Market 725 Logan, Toronto, Ontario
The seasons are changing and it's time for our Autumn Makers' Market hosted by the Withrow Park Farmers' Market! This special event is held alongside our regular farmers and food artisans offering local produce & foodie delights. Local crafters, artists & designers selling artisan and handmade goods, most incorporating upcycled, eco-friendly & sustainable materials. 9 am-1 pm. Free admission.
Info
Withrow Park Farmers’ Market 725 Logan, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events