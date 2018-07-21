BBQ, Bluegrass & Bikes

This Bluegrass Charity BBQ is in support of a group of riders participating in The Northern Pass cycling event this August to raise funds for the The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. Guests can board the complimentary ferry from York Street Quay to the steps of the Upper Deck Pub. There will be live music by The Slocan Ramblers, food, drinks, a promotional draw, silent auction and games. 3:£0-6:30 pm. Pwyc.