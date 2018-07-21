BIG on Bloor Festival

The 11th annual street festival returns. JOUEZ: Participatory/Performance Art Projects constructs 12 immersive installations, and family-forward Card-Yard, ParkSite by How We Live in Cities and FIGMENT Toronto animate car-free Bloor Street. Main stage offers live music by Bonjay, Luna Li, Mas Aya, Juliana Flores, Jeff Burke, TRiSH, doesntmatteritsokay and others. Noon-11:45 pm. Free.