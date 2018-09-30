BOTH 2.0
Glenn Gould Studio 250 Front W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3G5
David Connolly and Taylor Long present BOTH 2.0, an annual cabaret fundraiser in support of the War Amps CHAMP (Child Amputee) Program. BOTH 2.0 shares Connolly and Long's personal stories of growing up in Nova Scotia, discovering their love for musical theatre, and navigating the ups and downs of living with double amputation. 7:30 pm. $30.
