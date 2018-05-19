Bain Honour Canoe

Bain Co-op Community Centre 100 Bain, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1E8

Launch of Bain Honour Canoe at Bain Co-operative Housing Inc. This project is a special community art initiative conceived in response to the 94 Calls to Action recommended by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission on the Residential School System. A dedicated canoe, painted by indigenous illustrator Les Harper, will have a place of honour in our community. 11 am. Free.

Bain Co-op Community Centre 100 Bain, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1E8
416-465-5976
