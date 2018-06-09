Balanced & Vital Self
Yoga Village 240 Roncesvalles, Toronto, Ontario M6R 1L3
Participants will experience a 60-minute yoga flow and meditation practice with an overarching theme of balance: connecting breath, awareness and movement. In celebratory spirit and exploration of vitality, this event will conclude with a matcha tea lattee bar allowing participants to replenish and share their residual energy. June 9 at 5 pm. $15, tickets at eventbrite.ca.
Yoga Village 240 Roncesvalles, Toronto, Ontario M6R 1L3
