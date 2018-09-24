Balfolk Toronto
We dance social folk dances to live music, including fiddles, accordions and hurdy-gurdies. Range of dances, including partner and mixed dances. We welcome people of all ages, identities and skill levels. No partner or prior experience needed. You are also welcome to come to watch, and enjoy the music. 7:30-10 pm. Pwyc ($5-$10).
Drom Taberna 458 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2A8 View Map
