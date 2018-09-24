Balfolk Toronto

Google Calendar - Balfolk Toronto - 2018-09-24 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Balfolk Toronto - 2018-09-24 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Balfolk Toronto - 2018-09-24 19:30:00 iCalendar - Balfolk Toronto - 2018-09-24 19:30:00

Drom Taberna 458 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2A8

We dance social folk dances to live music, including fiddles, accordions and hurdy-gurdies. Range of dances, including partner and mixed dances. We welcome people of all ages, identities and skill levels. No partner or prior experience needed. You are also welcome to come to watch, and enjoy the music. 7:30-10 pm. Pwyc ($5-$10).

Info
Drom Taberna 458 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2A8 View Map
Under $10
Music
Folk/Blues/Country/World
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Balfolk Toronto - 2018-09-24 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Balfolk Toronto - 2018-09-24 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Balfolk Toronto - 2018-09-24 19:30:00 iCalendar - Balfolk Toronto - 2018-09-24 19:30:00 Google Calendar - Balfolk Toronto - 2018-10-01 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Balfolk Toronto - 2018-10-01 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Balfolk Toronto - 2018-10-01 19:30:00 iCalendar - Balfolk Toronto - 2018-10-01 19:30:00 Google Calendar - Balfolk Toronto - 2018-10-08 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Balfolk Toronto - 2018-10-08 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Balfolk Toronto - 2018-10-08 19:30:00 iCalendar - Balfolk Toronto - 2018-10-08 19:30:00 Google Calendar - Balfolk Toronto - 2018-10-15 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Balfolk Toronto - 2018-10-15 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Balfolk Toronto - 2018-10-15 19:30:00 iCalendar - Balfolk Toronto - 2018-10-15 19:30:00 Google Calendar - Balfolk Toronto - 2018-10-22 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Balfolk Toronto - 2018-10-22 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Balfolk Toronto - 2018-10-22 19:30:00 iCalendar - Balfolk Toronto - 2018-10-22 19:30:00