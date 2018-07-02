Balfolk Toronto Weekly Dance & Jam
Drom Taberna 458 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2A8
We dance social folk dances to live music, including fiddles, accordions and hurdy-gurdies. We dance a range of dances, including partner and mixed dances, all fun and easy to learn.
We welcome people of all ages, identities and skill levels. You don't need a partner or prior experience. You are also welcome to come to watch and enjoy the music. 10:30 pm. Pwyc.
