Balfolk Toronto Weekly Dance & Jam

Google Calendar - Balfolk Toronto Weekly Dance & Jam - 2018-07-02 22:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Balfolk Toronto Weekly Dance & Jam - 2018-07-02 22:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Balfolk Toronto Weekly Dance & Jam - 2018-07-02 22:30:00 iCalendar - Balfolk Toronto Weekly Dance & Jam - 2018-07-02 22:30:00

Drom Taberna 458 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2A8

We dance social folk dances to live music, including fiddles, accordions and hurdy-gurdies. We dance a range of dances, including partner and mixed dances, all fun and easy to learn.

We welcome people of all ages, identities and skill levels. You don't need a partner or prior experience. You are also welcome to come to watch and enjoy the music. 10:30 pm. Pwyc.

Info
Drom Taberna 458 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2A8 View Map
Music
Folk/Blues/Country/World
