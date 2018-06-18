Balfolk Toronto

We dance social folk dances to live music, including fiddles, accordions and hurdy-gurdies. We dance a range of dances, including partner and mixed dances, which are all fun and easy to learn. We welcome people of all ages, identities and skill levels. You don't need a partner or prior experience. You are also welcome to come to watch, and enjoy the music. 7-9 pm. Pwyc ($5-$10). Trillium Park, open air pavillion.