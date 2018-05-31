A Midsummer Night's Dream
by William Shakespeare (Bard in the Park/Community Centre 55). The classic summer romance is set in modern-day Athens University during Frosh Week.
Previews run May 30-Jun 2, Thu-Fri 7 pm, mat Sat 2 pm at Norwood Park. Pwyc.
Opens Jun 11 and runs to Jun 17, Mon-Sat 7 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2 pm at Kew Gardens (2075 Queen Street East) in the Alex Christie Pavilion. Pwyc.
