Basic Bike Maintenance Workshop

Cycle Toronto will show you the basics of how to maintain your bike in this hands-on workshop. Topics include: safety checks, pumping your tires, tightening your brakes, lubing your chain, and ensuring your bike is the right fit for you. Program Room 204 – Registration required. Register at the branch or by calling 416-393-7657.

