Basic Bike Maintenance Workshop

to Google Calendar - Basic Bike Maintenance Workshop - 2018-07-07 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Basic Bike Maintenance Workshop - 2018-07-07 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Basic Bike Maintenance Workshop - 2018-07-07 11:00:00 iCalendar - Basic Bike Maintenance Workshop - 2018-07-07 11:00:00

Deer Park Library 40 St Clair E, Toronto, Ontario

Cycle Toronto will show you the basics of how to maintain your bike in this hands-on workshop. Topics include: safety checks, pumping your tires, tightening your brakes, lubing your chain, and ensuring your bike is the right fit for you. Program Room 204 – Registration required. Register at the branch or by calling 416-393-7657. 

torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT328943&R=EVT328943

Info
Deer Park Library 40 St Clair E, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Community Events
416-393-7657
to Google Calendar - Basic Bike Maintenance Workshop - 2018-07-07 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Basic Bike Maintenance Workshop - 2018-07-07 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Basic Bike Maintenance Workshop - 2018-07-07 11:00:00 iCalendar - Basic Bike Maintenance Workshop - 2018-07-07 11:00:00