Beads, they're sewn so tight

This exhibition features over 40 beaded works by Bev Koski, Katie Longboat, Jean Marshall, & Olivia Whetung. From weaving to loom-work & embroidery, their artwork threads together formal aspects of artmaking such as colour & composition with critical issues such as language retention, stereotypes, and social and environmental injustices for Indigenous people.

Oct 10-May 26, opening 6-7:30 pm Oct 10. textilemuseum.ca