Beads, they're sewn so tight

to Google Calendar - Beads, they're sewn so tight - 2018-10-10 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beads, they're sewn so tight - 2018-10-10 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beads, they're sewn so tight - 2018-10-10 11:00:00 iCalendar - Beads, they're sewn so tight - 2018-10-10 11:00:00

Textile Museum of Canada 55 Centre, Toronto, Ontario M5G 2H5

This exhibition features over 40 beaded works by Bev Koski, Katie Longboat, Jean Marshall, & Olivia Whetung. From weaving to loom-work & embroidery, their artwork threads together formal aspects of artmaking such as colour & composition with critical issues such as language retention, stereotypes, and social and environmental injustices for Indigenous people. 

Oct 10-May 26, opening 6-7:30 pm Oct 10. textilemuseum.ca

Info
Textile Museum of Canada 55 Centre, Toronto, Ontario M5G 2H5 View Map
Art
to Google Calendar - Beads, they're sewn so tight - 2018-10-10 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beads, they're sewn so tight - 2018-10-10 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beads, they're sewn so tight - 2018-10-10 11:00:00 iCalendar - Beads, they're sewn so tight - 2018-10-10 11:00:00