Bi+ Banter: A Panel On The Lived Experiences Of Bisexual, Pansexual & Other Fluid Folx

Presented by Toronto Bisexual Network and Pride Toronto 2018, the evening will be MC'd by former MPP and prominent LGBTQ activist Cheri DiNovo. The moderator is Cheryl Dobinson, with panelists Michael Erickson, Kusha Dadui, Amanda Amour-Lynx and Adinne Schwartz. 7:30-9:30 pm. Free. The venue is wheelchair accessible.

