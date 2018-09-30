Bloody Boats To Rising Boats, Countless Journeys

Bloody Boats To Rising Boats, Countless Journeys - 2018-09-30 14:00:00

Neilson Park Creative Centre 56 Neilson, Toronto, Ontario

The work of international contemporary artist Akshata Naik revolves around the multiple socio-political issues across the globe. It was through constant civil wars news, the migrant and refugee crisis, that urged her to create a massive art installation of red paper boats. Join Akshata as she discusses the motivation, creation and reaction behind her work. 2-4 pm. Free.

neilsonparkcreativecentre.com

Info
Neilson Park Creative Centre 56 Neilson, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Community Events
416-622-5294
