Documentary screening by director John Hopkins crafts a tale of epic stakes set in the “tuna capital of the world.” Filmed in North Lake, Prince Edward Island, the film explores the baffling mystery of why the normally wary bluefin tuna no longer fear humans. 6:30 pm. Free. Drop-in.

torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT353802&R=EVT353802