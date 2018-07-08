Bottoms Up, Beer + Yoga

Left Field Brewery 36 Wagstaff, Toronto, Ontario M4L 3W9

Includes a 45-minute class, flight of tasting beers, food & swag bags. 10 am-1 pm. $30 (proceeds benefit Pegasus Community Project). **Please bring your own yoga mat, and valid ID as this is a 19+ event.**

Pegasus Community Project is a grassroots organization founded by a small group of volunteers in response to a need they saw in the community. That need was for programs and support for community members with developmental disabilities. 

