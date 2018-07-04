Brampton On Stage
Garden Square Brampton 12 Main N, Brampton, Ontario L6V 1N6
Local artists showcase on Wed evenings all summer. 7 pm. Free.
July 4 - SounDrive Records
July 11 - Brampton's Very Own
July 18 - Brampton Says
July 25 - SounDrive Records
August 1 - Brampton's Very Own
August 8 - Brampton Says
August 15 - SounDrive Records
August 22 - Brampton's Very Own
August 29 - Brampton Says
Info
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Music
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul