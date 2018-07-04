Brampton On Stage

Garden Square Brampton 12 Main N, Brampton, Ontario L6V 1N6

Local artists showcase on Wed evenings all summer. 7 pm. Free.

July 4 - SounDrive Records

July 11 - Brampton's Very Own

July 18 - Brampton Says

July 25 - SounDrive Records

August 1 - Brampton's Very Own

August 8 - Brampton Says

August 15 - SounDrive Records

August 22 - Brampton's Very Own

August 29 - Brampton Says

Info
Garden Square Brampton 12 Main N, Brampton, Ontario L6V 1N6
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Music
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul
