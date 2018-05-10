Broadway Musicals: A Jewish Legacy

Temple Sinai Congregation 210 Wilson, Toronto, Ontario

Screening of the 2013 film that explores the unique role of Jewish composers and lyricists in the creation of the modern American musical and many of the songs that comprise "The American Songbook." Over the 50 year period of its development, the songs of the Broadway musical were created almost exclusively by Jewish Americans. 6:30 pm. $5. Free parking and wheelchair accessible.

