BurgerFest Toronto
Campbell House Museum 160 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5H 3H3
BurgerFest Toronto is a 3-day backyard BBQ in the heart of the city. The event features the best burgers in Toronto, a beer garden, live music as well as games and activities for the whole family. BurgerFest Toronto will take place July 13-15, 11 am-10 pm. $10. For more information, visit burgerfesttoronto.ca.
All Ages, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Food & Drink