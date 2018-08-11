CMCP’s Big Toddle Festival
The Big Toddle Festival brings together families from across Toronto for a day of children’s activities, live entertainment, face painting, food and our ever-popular Big Toddle children's walkathon to support College-Montrose Children’s Place and its mission to support all families in our community. 10:30 am-2 pm. Free admission.
416-532-9485 ext 223
Trinity Bellwoods Park 790 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
