CNE HorseCapades

HorseCapades kicks off July 28 with its program designed to introduce the young and the young at heart to the magical world of horses. Visitors with little ones can trot over to the Horse Palace, which features interactive and educational games and activities, can't-miss opportunities to pet horses and pony rides for kids under 10. July 28-Aug 16, 11 am-2 pm daily. Free.

