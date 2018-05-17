Cabbagetown Pollinator Gardens Planting Event
Carlton & Parliament street corner, Toronto, Ontario
Cabbagetown is about to get Pollinator Gardens which will support pollinators and provide work experience for local youth. Come meet the gardeners, get plants and seeds for a small donation, even some freebies. You'll learn about the seven layers of a Forest Garden. 4-6 pm. Free.
Presented by Cabbagetown BIA in association with Green Thumbs Growing Kids/Urban Roots and Restorative Landscapes.
Carlton & Parliament street corner, Toronto, Ontario
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events