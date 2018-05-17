Cabbagetown Pollinator Gardens Planting Event

Cabbagetown is about to get Pollinator Gardens which will support pollinators and provide work experience for local youth. Come meet the gardeners, get plants and seeds for a small donation, even some freebies. You'll learn about the seven layers of a Forest Garden. 4-6 pm. Free.

Presented by Cabbagetown BIA in association with Green Thumbs Growing Kids/Urban Roots and Restorative Landscapes.

www.facebook.com/events/344878876035095