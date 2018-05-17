Cabbagetown Pollinator Gardens Planting Event

Carlton & Parliament street corner, Toronto, Ontario

Cabbagetown is about to get Pollinator Gardens which will support pollinators and provide work experience for local youth. Come meet the gardeners, get plants and seeds for a small donation, even some freebies. You'll learn about the seven layers of a Forest Garden. 4-6 pm. Free.

Presented by Cabbagetown BIA in association with Green Thumbs Growing Kids/Urban Roots and Restorative Landscapes.

Info
Carlton & Parliament street corner, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events
