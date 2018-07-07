Canada Historic Places Day
Toronto's First Post Office Museum 260 Adelaide E, Toronto, Ontario
Pop into Toronto's First Post Office for a visit and ask a costumed interpreter your questions about the Town of York, or how the postal system worked in early Toronto. Try your hand with quill and ink. Join the national celebration during the second annual Canada Historic Places Day by visiting a historic place and discovering local social and cultural history. 10 am-4 pm. Free.
