Catherine Hernandez & Robert Chafe
Glad Day Bookshop 499 Church, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 1Z3
Description
Playwrights Canada Press presents Catherine Hernandez and Robert Chafe in conversation about their new books and more. 6-8 pm. Free.
Catherine will be celebrating the release of her new book The Femme Playlist/ I Cannot Lie to the Stars That Made Me. Robert will be celebrating the release of his new book Between Breaths.
More info: facebook.com/events/148877692622421
Info
Free
Books