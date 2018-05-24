Catherine Hernandez & Robert Chafe

to Google Calendar - Catherine Hernandez & Robert Chafe - 2018-05-24 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Catherine Hernandez & Robert Chafe - 2018-05-24 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Catherine Hernandez & Robert Chafe - 2018-05-24 18:00:00 iCalendar - Catherine Hernandez & Robert Chafe - 2018-05-24 18:00:00

Glad Day Bookshop 499 Church, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 1Z3

Description

Playwrights Canada Press presents Catherine Hernandez and Robert Chafe in conversation about their new books and more. 6-8 pm. Free.

Catherine will be celebrating the release of her new book The Femme Playlist/ I Cannot Lie to the Stars That Made Me. Robert will be celebrating the release of his new book Between Breaths.

More info: facebook.com/events/148877692622421

Info
Glad Day Bookshop 499 Church, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 1Z3 View Map
Free
Books
to Google Calendar - Catherine Hernandez & Robert Chafe - 2018-05-24 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Catherine Hernandez & Robert Chafe - 2018-05-24 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Catherine Hernandez & Robert Chafe - 2018-05-24 18:00:00 iCalendar - Catherine Hernandez & Robert Chafe - 2018-05-24 18:00:00