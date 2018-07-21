Central – Toronto's Urban Issues Conference

Katzman Contemporary 86 Miller, Toronto, Ontario M6N 2Z9

Central is a non-partisan, expert-led conference about improving Toronto's communities by examining systemic urban and civic issues like transit, housing, policing and politics.

Attendees will hear from urban leaders, be better informed for the municipal election, learn about the best ways to drive change in their communities and create a better city. July 21 from 8:30 am-4 pm. $40. Pre-register.

Katzman Contemporary 86 Miller, Toronto, Ontario M6N 2Z9 View Map
