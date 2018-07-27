Children's Peace Theatre's 15th Annual Peace March

Families, artists, community groups and neighbours of all ages gather to sing, chant and march to Taylor Creek Park. This year we'll explore how water connects us across time and place, and demand equal access to clean water for all peoples. This event includes lunch and a performance by our Peace Camp cast! 10:30 am-2 pm. Free.

Starts in Shoppers World Danforth north parking lot.

http://www.childrenspeacetheatre.org/peace-is-possible-march