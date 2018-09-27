Claire Wilks (1933-2017), also known as Claire Weissman Wilks, was a Toronto figurative artist, drawing the naked human body over and over again, from every angle, conveying a multitude of experiences.

Wilks’ exhibition of drawings, monoprints and sculptures will be accompanied by the book launch of What The Hand Sees, (Barry Callaghan, Exile Editions). Sep 28-Oct 13, opening 6 pm Sep 27. Free.