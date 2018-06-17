Club Kidz prsnts Superhero Day

Gladstone Hotel 1214 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J6

Kids are welcome to bring their adults to this community-minded dance party. Noon. Pwyc $5-$15.

Each month, half the proceeds go to support a grassroots project. This month, we're happy to contribute to Bricks & Glitter, a community arts festival, celebrating Two-Spirit, trans and queer talent, ingenuity, caring, anger, and abundance.

All Ages
Community Events
