Community action: No more homeless deaths!

Grant Faulkner was homeless when he died in a fire during winter 2015 in a makeshift shelter. On the first day of the inquest, join us outside the coroner's court, then help us fill the court room with supporters. We will be calling attention to the systemic circumstances surrounding his death and the injustice of homelessness. Jun 11 at noon. Free shuttle bus from downtown east & west (returning at 2:30pm).

