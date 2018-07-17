Cuba Caravan In Toronto
College Street United Church 454 College, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1A1
Since 1992, the U.S. organization Pastors for Peace has 29 times challenged the U.S. government's blockade of Cuba and restrictions on travel to Cuba. Guest speakers talk about what it is like crossing the USA with this message, what will the Caravan do in Cuba and what role can Canadians play in ending the blockade. 7 pm. Free. Donations appreciated.
Facebook: IFCO/Pastors for Peace. @ifcop4p
Free
