Cuba Caravan In Toronto

Since 1992, the U.S. organization Pastors for Peace has 29 times challenged the U.S. government's blockade of Cuba and restrictions on travel to Cuba. Guest speakers talk about what it is like crossing the USA with this message, what will the Caravan do in Cuba and what role can Canadians play in ending the blockade. 7 pm. Free. Donations appreciated.

Facebook: IFCO/Pastors for Peace. @ifcop4p