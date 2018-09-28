Culture Days Weekend @ Gardiner Museum

Enjoy three full days of free admission as part of Culture Days, to explore the Gardiner’s world-renowned collection of ceramics from the Ancient Americas, Europe, China & Japan and contemporary pottery. Guided tours daily at 2 pm. Family Sundays hands-on art activities 11 am-3 pm. Sep 28-30, Fri 10 am-9 pm, Sat-Sun 10 am-5 pm. Free.