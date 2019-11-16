Cycling In All Weather Conditions
Lillian H. Smith Library 239 College, Toronto, Ontario
Cycle Toronto will cover topics including: recommended clothing for cold and wet cycling seasons, bicycle care and maintenance tips, route-planning and safe riding techniques to deal with different weather-related hazards. 6-7 pm. Free.
Drop in. No registration required.
torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT425571&R=EVT425571
Info
Lillian H. Smith Library 239 College, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Community Events