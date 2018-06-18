Dark Day Monday 04: Self-Recovery
Burdock 1184 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Dark Day Monday is a curated monthly performance series featuring artists who defy expectations and break boundaries. This month's feature artist, d'bi.young anitafrika, has been developing a methodology that focusses on artistic Self-Recovery called the Antiafrika Method. The theme of this upcoming Dark Day Monday is Self-Recovery, exploring the use of art as a tool for self-recovery. Jun 18 at 6 pm. $15.
