Dark Day Monday 04: Self-Recovery

Dark Day Monday is a curated monthly performance series featuring artists who defy expectations and break boundaries. This month's feature artist, d'bi.young anitafrika, has been developing a methodology that focusses on artistic Self-Recovery called the Antiafrika Method. The theme of this upcoming Dark Day Monday is Self-Recovery, exploring the use of art as a tool for self-recovery. Jun 18 at 6 pm. $15.

