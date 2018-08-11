Deer Park Local History Walking Tour

Deer Park Library 40 St Clair E, Toronto, Ontario

A walking tour of Deer Park neighbourhood, featuring local history and local historical landmarks, led by local photographer Walter Psotka. Following the walk, there will be a brief presentation and Q&A. The walking tour starts at the Deer Park Branch and will take place rain or shine.

Program Room 204 – Drop in.

www.torontopubliclibrary.ca

Info
Deer Park Library 40 St Clair E, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events
416-393-7657
