Democracy In Action: An Intergenerational Dialogue

George Brown College Waterfront Campus 51 Dockside, Toronto, Ontario M5A 0B6

WWII veteran & activist Harry Leslie Smith and Ilona Dougherty, Managing Director of the Youth and Innovation Research Project at the University of Waterloo, discuss what it takes to spark action and respond to today's most pressing challenges. 7-9 pm. Free.

George Brown College Waterfront Campus 51 Dockside, Toronto, Ontario M5A 0B6
All Ages, Free
