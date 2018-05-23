Democracy In Action: An Intergenerational Dialogue
George Brown College Waterfront Campus 51 Dockside, Toronto, Ontario M5A 0B6
WWII veteran & activist Harry Leslie Smith and Ilona Dougherty, Managing Director of the Youth and Innovation Research Project at the University of Waterloo, discuss what it takes to spark action and respond to today's most pressing challenges. 7-9 pm. Free.
All Ages, Free
