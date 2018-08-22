Described Movie: Hidden Figures

Deer Park Library 40 St Clair E, Toronto, Ontario

Screening of Theodore Melfi's 2017 film about three brilliant African-American women at NASA who serve as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit. Note: Audio Descriptions are provided in a described movie for the blind and visually impaired.  2 pm. Free.

Program Room 204 – Drop in. torontopubliclibrary.ca

Deer Park Library 40 St Clair E, Toronto, Ontario View Map
416-393-7657
