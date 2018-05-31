Digital Literacy Day
Digital Literacy Day with more than 110 free events or workshops for all ages across the city. Digital Literacy Day is the result of the City of Toronto and the Toronto Public Library collaborating with a diverse group of more than 35 local companies and organizations to produce and host digital literacy themed events throughout the city. Noon-8 pm. Free.
Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8 View Map
All Ages, Free
