Directly Affected: Pipeline Under Pressure

Google Calendar - Directly Affected: Pipeline Under Pressure - 2018-05-23 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Directly Affected: Pipeline Under Pressure - 2018-05-23 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Directly Affected: Pipeline Under Pressure - 2018-05-23 17:30:00 iCalendar - Directly Affected: Pipeline Under Pressure - 2018-05-23 17:30:00

Innis Town Hall 2 Sussex, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1J5

Join us at Innis Town Hall for a screening of Director Zack Embree's new documentary Directly Affected: Pipeline Under Pressure. Screening will be followed by a panel discussion with Director Zack Embree, Managing Editor of the National Observer Mike De Souza, Independent economist and expert intervenor of the NEB Robyn Allan and Environmental Defence's Climate & Energy Manager Patrick DeRochie. 5:30 pm. $35. 

Info
Innis Town Hall 2 Sussex, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1J5 View Map
Film
Google Calendar - Directly Affected: Pipeline Under Pressure - 2018-05-23 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Directly Affected: Pipeline Under Pressure - 2018-05-23 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Directly Affected: Pipeline Under Pressure - 2018-05-23 17:30:00 iCalendar - Directly Affected: Pipeline Under Pressure - 2018-05-23 17:30:00