Join us at Innis Town Hall for a screening of Director Zack Embree's new documentary Directly Affected: Pipeline Under Pressure. Screening will be followed by a panel discussion with Director Zack Embree, Managing Editor of the National Observer Mike De Souza, Independent economist and expert intervenor of the NEB Robyn Allan and Environmental Defence's Climate & Energy Manager Patrick DeRochie. 5:30 pm. $35.