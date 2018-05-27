Downsview Park: Food In The Park

Downsview Park Discovery Centre 70 Canuck, Toronto, Ontario M3K 2C5

The Food in the Park program explores connections between stewardship actions and food security through three main program elements: supporting native wild plant populations through direct stewardship actions, foraging for wild edibles, and tending to and harvesting from the Downsview Park education garden.

May 27-Sep 9, every second and fourth Sunday of the month from 10 am-noon. Free.

Please RSVP at the Downsview Park website: https://en.downsviewpark.ca/educate/Stewardship

Info
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events
416-952-2160
please enable javascript to view
