Downsview Park: Food In The Park

The Food in the Park program explores connections between stewardship actions and food security through three main program elements: supporting native wild plant populations through direct stewardship actions, foraging for wild edibles, and tending to and harvesting from the Downsview Park education garden.

May 27-Sep 9, every second and fourth Sunday of the month from 10 am-noon. Free.

Please RSVP at the Downsview Park website: https://en.downsviewpark.ca/educate/Stewardship